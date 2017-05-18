The Latest: California Democrats take aim at Trump, Congress
California gubernatorial candidate Delaine Eastin, the former state schools chief, talks with delegate Brock Neeley, right, of Porterville, at the California Democratic Party convention, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Thousands of California Democrats are gathering in the Capital city for the three-day convention that will see either Eric Bauman or Kimberley Ellis succeeding current party chairman John Burton.
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Democratic chair race angers 'Bernie...
|4 min
|CodeTalker
|4
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|8 hr
|Solarman
|1
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|JTTF
|7,098
|Why Sacramento County courthouse is a haven for...
|10 hr
|Dangerous Dick
|8
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|11 hr
|Militant Feminist
|12
