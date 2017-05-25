The Latest: Botulism outbreak seems limited to 1 cheese bag
The Latest on a botulism outbreak linked to nacho-cheese dip sold at a California gas station : California health officials said a botulism outbreak linked to nacho-cheese sauce appears limited to an opened bag of the sauce. The statement on Thursday comes after the state Department of Public Health found no traces of the toxin in another unopened bag of the sauce that was seized from the fuel station in Walnut Grove, a suburb of Sacramento.
