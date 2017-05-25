The First Time I Saw a Star Warsa : 40 Years of Memories
"Star Wars" changed the entertainment landscape 40 years ago when it premiered on May 25, 1977. The blockbuster spawned sequels, prequels, TV shows, comic books, video games, theme parks and toys - so many toys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|adidas soldes nous vous les communiquerons
|1 hr
|001provideo
|1
|Dirty Snapchat usernames (Nov '16)
|2 hr
|R Fire
|111
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|2 hr
|Rico Mortis
|15
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|16 hr
|Old Karl
|18
|Ne les manquez pas à votre détaillantstan smith...
|21 hr
|001provideo
|1
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Curious
|7,100
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Curious
|234
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC