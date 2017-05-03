Teacher accused of kidnapping student...

Teacher accused of kidnapping student being transferred to Tennessee from California

Former Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins, who was discovered last month in a rural California cabin with 15-year-old student Elizabeth Thomas after a month on the run, is in the process of being transferred to Tennessee from California, ABC News has confirmed. Assistant federal defender Ben Galloway, based in Sacramento, California, told ABC News Wednesday, "I can confirm that he left at about 7:30 on Tuesday evening.

