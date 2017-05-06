Taxpayers need sanctuary from foolish...

Taxpayers need sanctuary from foolishness

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, State Sen. President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, responds to a lawmakers question concerning his bill to prohibit local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities during a hearing of the Senate Public Safety Committee in Sacramento. Grandstanding California politicians seem intent on outdoing each other in finding new ways to appear to be resisting the policies of our new president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty Snapchat usernames 1 hr John97williams 62
News Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ... 13 hr Solarman 4
News Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi... Thu JUST SAY DUH 9
How to Transfer WhatsApp Messages between Andro... Thu rachelhot 1
How to Transfer Data from Android to Android Wed rachelhot 1
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Wed Rick Fire 49
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento May 3 No Chance For Rap... 3
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,820,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC