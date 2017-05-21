Sunday Street Fair Shuts Down Part of...

Sunday Street Fair Shuts Down Part of Broadway; Draws in Residents

14 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

What would happen if for a few hours on a Sunday morning you took the cars off one of the busiest streets in Sacramento? Well you may ride a bike, take a stroll with a friend or maybe even pick up a game of soccer. "And it's awesome, there's yoga, there's dancing in the street, there's a lot of other fun and games," said Sacramento City Councilman Steve Hansen.

