Students protesting hidden funds shut down UC Regents meeting

University of California President Janet Napolitano responds to a question while appearing before a Joint Legislative Audit Committee, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Lawmakers questioned Napolitano about an audit, conducted by the State Auditor, that found that UC administrators hid $175 million from the public while the university system raised tuition and asked lawmakers for more money.

