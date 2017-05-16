Some Residents Unhappy with Homeless ...

Some Residents Unhappy with Homeless Pods in Their Neighborhood

12 hrs ago

At the end of 2016, Oak Park resident and artist Aimee Phelps decided she wanted to help out the homeless in her community so she and friend Kevin Greenberg formed the "Art Through Pods" project. The Pods look like small trailers that are just big enough to fit a person inside and are meant to give the homeless a place to sleep and stay out of the elements.

Sacramento, CA

