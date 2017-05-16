Some Residents Unhappy with Homeless Pods in Their Neighborhood
At the end of 2016, Oak Park resident and artist Aimee Phelps decided she wanted to help out the homeless in her community so she and friend Kevin Greenberg formed the "Art Through Pods" project. The Pods look like small trailers that are just big enough to fit a person inside and are meant to give the homeless a place to sleep and stay out of the elements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|5 hr
|Jake29
|92
|How to Transfer Contacts from Old Android to Sa...
|19 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Looking for Babysitter in SA
|23 hr
|JSR
|1
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|Tue
|Perry Mason
|9
|Trump to Give Coast Cities to Russia
|Tue
|Sedgewick P Hunsa...
|8
|How to Recover Lost Files on Galaxy S8
|Tue
|rachelhot
|2
|Transfer WhatsApp Messages from iPhone to Andro...
|Mon
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC