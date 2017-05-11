Sacramento Police Surround Home with ...

Sacramento Police Surround Home with Possible Connection to Deadly Fruitridge Road Shooting

Sacramento police are outside a home on Rotella Drive because of a possible connection to Thursday's deadly shooting on Fruitridge Road . Sac PD has part of Rotella Dr blocked off say they got a tip here that's possibly related to the deadly shooting on Fruitridge Rd @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/mkhPn6KWKs Police are focusing on one home, but can't say whether someone is inside the home or if there's a threat.

