Sacramento Police Investigating Homic...

Sacramento Police Investigating Homicide After a Woman was Found Dead in Her Home

11 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman's body was found in the 300 block of Silver Eagle Road. The man calling told police he went to the home to check on the woman and got no response after knocking on the door.

