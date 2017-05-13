Sacramento Police Investigating Homicide After a Woman was Found Dead in Her Home
The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman's body was found in the 300 block of Silver Eagle Road. The man calling told police he went to the home to check on the woman and got no response after knocking on the door.
