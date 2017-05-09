Sacramento Names First Chief of Cannabis Policy and Enforcement
Joe Devlin started the job last week and officially addressed a subcommittee of Sacramento City Council publicly Tuesday for the first time. The chief of cannabis policy and enforcement is in charge of enforcing current policy and trying to bring illegal pot operations into the light and out of the shadows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|1 hr
|Sev
|72
|Review: Empire Electric Equipment Corporation
|2 hr
|Tom Rossi
|2
|Do you think Scott Peterson got a fair trial? (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|thedub513
|77
|Trump to Give Coast Cities to Russia
|3 hr
|Coal is King
|4
|Broken Samsung Galaxy S7 Data Recovery
|4 hr
|SharonFarris
|3
|Samsung Galaxy S4 Data Recovery
|4 hr
|SharonFarris
|3
|How to Transfer Music from iPhone to Android Phone
|11 hr
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC