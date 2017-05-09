Sacramento Names First Chief of Canna...

Sacramento Names First Chief of Cannabis Policy and Enforcement

Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Joe Devlin started the job last week and officially addressed a subcommittee of Sacramento City Council publicly Tuesday for the first time. The chief of cannabis policy and enforcement is in charge of enforcing current policy and trying to bring illegal pot operations into the light and out of the shadows.

