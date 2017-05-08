Sacramento Firefighters Unveil New Truck

Sacramento firefighters spend most of their flame duty putting out structure fires, but during the warmer months, wildfires along the American River Parkway can be a daily battle as well. Purchased in December with a price of $170,000 each, the department now has four "patrol trucks" that will take over for grassland engines that, in many cases, are 20 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.