Sacramento Firefighters Unveil New Truck

15 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Sacramento firefighters spend most of their flame duty putting out structure fires, but during the warmer months, wildfires along the American River Parkway can be a daily battle as well. Purchased in December with a price of $170,000 each, the department now has four "patrol trucks" that will take over for grassland engines that, in many cases, are 20 years old.

Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Comments made yesterday: 24,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,874

