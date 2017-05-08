Sacramento Firefighters Unveil New Truck
Sacramento firefighters spend most of their flame duty putting out structure fires, but during the warmer months, wildfires along the American River Parkway can be a daily battle as well. Purchased in December with a price of $170,000 each, the department now has four "patrol trucks" that will take over for grassland engines that, in many cases, are 20 years old.
