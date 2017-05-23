Sacramento crow tests positive for We...

Sacramento crow tests positive for West Nile virus

ELK GROVE >> As the weather gets warmer and mosquitoes become more numerous, the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District is warning of the dangers caused by Wesst Nile virus. On Wednesday, district officials confirmed that a bird has tested positive for West Nile virus.

