sacramento cover

Big Day of Giving's big challenge: Online donation challenge begins amid anti-trafficking charity's expulsion, last year's technical issues First Festival makes a last ditch effort to prove that Sacramento can support an outdoor fest of only local musicians. Chef Matt Masera, formerly of Mother and Empress, takes the helm at Hook & Ladder to steer it toward quality and simplicity, with more vegetarian options.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.