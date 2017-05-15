Sacramento Cat Found 1,500 Miles Away from Home
A Sacramento cat that went missing during a cross-country road trip was found 200 miles from where she disappeared, and 1,500 miles away from home. Now she needs a ride back to her family in Sacramento.
