Sacramento Area Man Arrested In $900K Bee Heist
Bees are big business, especially as their numbers are dwindling and their colonies are threatened by various toxins . And since a lot of farmers around California, especially almond growers, now pay big bucks to rent bees for the pollination season, we have a new brand of crime to report on: bee theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|3 hr
|Steve Colman
|93
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Curious
|7,097
|sexting / nudes / swap
|7 hr
|Riccardo Fire
|2
|Heidi Pies Sacramento (Feb '13)
|8 hr
|Riccardo Fire
|5
|How to Transfer Data from Android to iPhone
|8 hr
|rachelhot
|2
|How to Transfer Contacts from Old Android to Sa...
|Tue
|rachelhot
|1
|Looking for Babysitter in SA
|Tue
|JSR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC