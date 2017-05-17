Sacramento Area Man Arrested In $900K...

Sacramento Area Man Arrested In $900K Bee Heist

Read more: Sfist

Bees are big business, especially as their numbers are dwindling and their colonies are threatened by various toxins . And since a lot of farmers around California, especially almond growers, now pay big bucks to rent bees for the pollination season, we have a new brand of crime to report on: bee theft.

