Sac homeowner chases suspected arsonist with machete

A man was arrested Monday morning after he doused gasoline on a south Sacramento home and was chased down by the homeowner carrying a machete, officials said. Firefighters were dispatched about 1:30 a.m. to a home on Majorca Circle near Yvonne Way and arrived to find a man with a machete who had pinned down another man near the home, fire officials said.

