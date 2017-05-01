Sac homeowner chases suspected arsonist with machete
A man was arrested Monday morning after he doused gasoline on a south Sacramento home and was chased down by the homeowner carrying a machete, officials said. Firefighters were dispatched about 1:30 a.m. to a home on Majorca Circle near Yvonne Way and arrived to find a man with a machete who had pinned down another man near the home, fire officials said.
