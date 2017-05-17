Rwanda: Presidential Candidate Vows t...

Rwanda: Presidential Candidate Vows to Soldier on Despite Nude Photo Scandal

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Ever since Diane Shima Rwigara came out to express her political views -- and later declared her intention to run for president of Rwanda in the August 4 elections -- the 35-year-old has attracted praise and criticism in equal measure. One week after nude photographs -- which she has disowned -- were circulated on social media a day after she announced her presidential bid, Ms Rwigara says she will not be deterred: "I will not stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty Snapchat usernames 9 hr Steve Colman 93
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 9 hr Curious 7,097
sexting / nudes / swap 13 hr Riccardo Fire 2
Heidi Pies Sacramento (Feb '13) 14 hr Riccardo Fire 5
How to Transfer Data from Android to iPhone 14 hr rachelhot 2
How to Transfer Contacts from Old Android to Sa... Tue rachelhot 1
Looking for Babysitter in SA Tue JSR 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,351 • Total comments across all topics: 281,101,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC