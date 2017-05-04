Ronayne to lead Associated Press coverage from Sacramento
Kathleen Ronayne, the politics and government reporter in New Hampshire for The Associated Press who last year helped lead coverage of the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary, has been promoted to supervisory correspondent in Sacramento. In her new role, Ronayne will oversee AP's largest statehouse bureau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|20 min
|fckitten
|54
|Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi...
|5 hr
|JUST SAY DUH
|9
|How to Transfer WhatsApp Messages between Andro...
|12 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|How to Transfer Data from Android to Android
|19 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|21 hr
|Rick Fire
|49
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|Wed
|No Chance For Rap...
|3
|Time for Californian's to tar and feather the l...
|Wed
|Sedgewick P Hunsa...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC