Rebuffed once, Sacramento-area charter school leader petitions VUSD again
Already rebuffed once, the leader of a Sacramento-area charter school group has once again petitioned Vacaville Unified leaders to have its downtown Vacaville school be aligned with the 12,500-student district. When it meets Thursday, the governing board plans to hear a presentation by Paul Keefer, executive director of Pacific Charter Institute, then seek comments and questions from the public and trustees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to Give Coast Cities to Russia
|1 hr
|Well Well
|7
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|7 hr
|Sam
|84
|How to Recover Lost Files on Galaxy S8
|8 hr
|rachelhot
|2
|Transfer WhatsApp Messages from iPhone to Andro...
|15 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|15 hr
|Leroy
|8
|How to Transfer iTunes Music and Videos to Gala...
|Sun
|rachelhot
|1
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|Sun
|Fucisil
|11
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC