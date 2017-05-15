Rebuffed once, Sacramento-area charte...

Rebuffed once, Sacramento-area charter school leader petitions VUSD again

Already rebuffed once, the leader of a Sacramento-area charter school group has once again petitioned Vacaville Unified leaders to have its downtown Vacaville school be aligned with the 12,500-student district. When it meets Thursday, the governing board plans to hear a presentation by Paul Keefer, executive director of Pacific Charter Institute, then seek comments and questions from the public and trustees.

