Pressure mounts for VW to invest in low-income communities

Exhaust pours out of the tailpipe of a 2006 VW Jetta TDI, on rollers at the Center for Alternative Fuels, Engines and Emissions, at West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va., in April. Volkswagen is facing criticism over its plans to spend the money it must pay as part of the settlement of its emissions-fixing scandal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.