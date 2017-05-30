Pressure mounts for VW to invest in l...

Pressure mounts for VW to invest in low-income communities

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: SFGate

Exhaust pours out of the tailpipe of a 2006 VW Jetta TDI, on rollers at the Center for Alternative Fuels, Engines and Emissions, at West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va., in April. Volkswagen is facing criticism over its plans to spend the money it must pay as part of the settlement of its emissions-fixing scandal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 25 min Coal is King 23
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 16 hr Lexi 7,108
News Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08) May 29 Cooper 39
Sacramento Bar None Auction SCAM (Oct '10) May 27 Mickey 33
Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10) May 27 Babyysrayl 85
News Lawyer: Facebook abuser doesn't deserve prison (Mar '11) May 27 Cooper 5
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... May 26 Rico Mortis 15
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Al Franken
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,757 • Total comments across all topics: 281,446,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC