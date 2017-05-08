Police Search for Missing Sacramento ...

Police Search for Missing Sacramento Woman

14 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Sacramento police are looking for a woman who is missing after being pursued on city streets while trying to escape and ex-boyfriend threatening to hurt her, kidnap her and take her to Mexico. Family members say this frightening scenario all got started at the El Mirador Mexican restaurant just before 7 p.m. Monday.

