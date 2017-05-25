Police: Boy escapes attempted kidnapp...

Police: Boy escapes attempted kidnappers in Sacramento

Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Sacramento police are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a boy Thursday morning near an elementary school east of Interstate 5, officers said. The boy, who may have been with other students, was walking to Leataata Floyd Elementary School about 9:15 a.m. near Seavey Circle and Third Street, south of Broadway, when two men drove up in a white Kia Sedona minivan, police said.

