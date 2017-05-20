Peterson: Love dogs? Looking for work...

Peterson: Love dogs? Looking for work? Herea s the scoop on Poop 911

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Not long after Pete Athoe was laid off from his job in the information technology and software sector, he found himself in Sacramento. There he saw a truck bearing a logo akin to a manna from heaven: Intrigued, Athoe decided to do a little digging .

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 4 hr Solarman 1
sexting / nudes / swap 5 hr k5emily-kikme 1
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 5 hr JTTF 7,098
News Why Sacramento County courthouse is a haven for... 6 hr Dangerous Dick 8
do you want nude pictures? (Jun '16) 6 hr Riccardo Fire 4
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... 7 hr Militant Feminist 12
Dirty Snapchat usernames Fri natcat 101
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,111 • Total comments across all topics: 281,164,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC