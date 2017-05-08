Parents bring the child care crisis to Sacramento at the 21st annual Stand for Children Day
On May 8, 2015, a record 600 parents and children rallied on Stand for Children Day, thanks to LA-based Community Voices and Bay Area-based Parent Voices, whose statewide organizer, Mary Ignatius, summed up their message, "Child care keeps parents earning and children learning." Children at Stand for Children Day sense their importance and their power to improve lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Bay View.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|11 hr
|13th Amendment
|60
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|13 hr
|RiccardoFire
|10
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|17 hr
|Ted
|69
|How to Transfer Data from iPhone to Samsung Gal...
|Mon
|rachelhot
|1
|Recover Data after Factory Reset Android
|Mon
|Cassatty
|2
|Where to find cocaine in Sacramento
|Sun
|DeMarcusLeRegius
|28
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 7
|Need it
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC