Parents bring the child care crisis t...

Parents bring the child care crisis to Sacramento at the 21st annual Stand for Children Day

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: San Francisco Bay View

On May 8, 2015, a record 600 parents and children rallied on Stand for Children Day, thanks to LA-based Community Voices and Bay Area-based Parent Voices, whose statewide organizer, Mary Ignatius, summed up their message, "Child care keeps parents earning and children learning." Children at Stand for Children Day sense their importance and their power to improve lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Bay View.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... 11 hr 13th Amendment 60
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento 13 hr RiccardoFire 10
Dirty Snapchat usernames 17 hr Ted 69
How to Transfer Data from iPhone to Samsung Gal... Mon rachelhot 1
Recover Data after Factory Reset Android Mon Cassatty 2
Where to find cocaine in Sacramento Sun DeMarcusLeRegius 28
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 7 Need it 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,924 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC