Parents bring the child care crisis to Sacramento at the 21st annual Stand for Children Day

On May 8, 2015, a record 600 parents and children rallied on Stand for Children Day, thanks to LA-based Community Voices and Bay Area-based Parent Voices, whose statewide organizer, Mary Ignatius, summed up their message, "Child care keeps parents earning and children learning." Children at Stand for Children Day sense their importance and their power to improve lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Bay View.