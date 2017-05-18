Norovirus symptoms reported at 29 Sacramento schools
The Sacramento City Unified School District confirmed that students and staff at 29 schools have experienced symptoms of norovirus, officials said. Although the district has not confirmed an official case of norovirus, those infected experienced symptoms of the virus like vomiting, stomach cramps and/or diarrhea.
