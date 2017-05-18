Norovirus symptoms reported at 29 Sac...

Norovirus symptoms reported at 29 Sacramento schools

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

The Sacramento City Unified School District confirmed that students and staff at 29 schools have experienced symptoms of norovirus, officials said. Although the district has not confirmed an official case of norovirus, those infected experienced symptoms of the virus like vomiting, stomach cramps and/or diarrhea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty Snapchat usernames 1 hr Jds_00 95
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 18 hr Curious 7,097
sexting / nudes / swap 22 hr Riccardo Fire 2
Heidi Pies Sacramento (Feb '13) 23 hr Riccardo Fire 5
How to Transfer Data from Android to iPhone 23 hr rachelhot 2
How to Transfer Contacts from Old Android to Sa... Tue rachelhot 1
Looking for Babysitter in SA May 16 JSR 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,556 • Total comments across all topics: 281,110,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC