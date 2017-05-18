Norovirus spreads from Yolo County to...

Norovirus spreads from Yolo County to Sacramento schools

The Sacramento City Unified School District confirmed that students and staff at 29 schools have experienced symptoms of norovirus, officials said. Although the district has not confirmed an official case of norovirus, 150 to 200 people in these schools experienced symptoms of the virus like vomiting, stomach cramps and/or diarrhea.

