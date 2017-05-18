Norovirus spreads from Yolo County to Sacramento schools
The Sacramento City Unified School District confirmed that students and staff at 29 schools have experienced symptoms of norovirus, officials said. Although the district has not confirmed an official case of norovirus, 150 to 200 people in these schools experienced symptoms of the virus like vomiting, stomach cramps and/or diarrhea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|5 hr
|Country folks can
|10
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|9 hr
|Elgallero14
|100
|sexting / nudes / swap
|13 hr
|banderson968
|4
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Curious
|7,097
|Heidi Pies Sacramento (Feb '13)
|Wed
|Riccardo Fire
|5
|How to Transfer Data from Android to iPhone
|Wed
|rachelhot
|2
|How to Transfer Contacts from Old Android to Sa...
|Tue
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC