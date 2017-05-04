Norovirus prompts closure of 3 Sacramento Co. schools

Parents at three Sacramento County schools have been told to pick up their children Thursday due to an illness that broke out in the school district, according to school officials. Thirty-three students, five teachers and several parents in the Elverta Joint Elementary School District have become infected with norovirus, the district superintendent told KCRA 3. Most of the sick cases came from Elverta Elementary School.

