News of our Past: Protesters rally ag...

News of our Past: Protesters rally against proposal to cut university ag program

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Farmers, backed by politicians and community leaders, rallied on the campus farm Tuesday to protest a possible shutdown of the College of Agriculture and Human Environmental Sciences at Chico State University. Protesters called for across-the-board campus-wide cuts, claiming that a shutdown of the department would hurt an $18 billion industry that relies on CSU programs to train the next generation of farmers and conduct vital research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Facebook (or) Rippln...which do you prefer? (Apr '13) 3 hr RiccardoFire 8
Dirty Snapchat usernames 15 hr Youwontbelivei1 sc 105
News California Democratic chair race angers 'Bernie... Sun kuda 8
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... Sun Proud Deplorable 2
News Lawyer: Facebook abuser doesn't deserve prison (Mar '11) Sun RiccardoFire 4
sexting / nudes / swap Sat k5emily-kikme 1
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) Sat JTTF 7,098
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,210,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC