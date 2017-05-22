News of our Past: Protesters rally against proposal to cut university ag program
Farmers, backed by politicians and community leaders, rallied on the campus farm Tuesday to protest a possible shutdown of the College of Agriculture and Human Environmental Sciences at Chico State University. Protesters called for across-the-board campus-wide cuts, claiming that a shutdown of the department would hurt an $18 billion industry that relies on CSU programs to train the next generation of farmers and conduct vital research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Facebook (or) Rippln...which do you prefer? (Apr '13)
|3 hr
|RiccardoFire
|8
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|15 hr
|Youwontbelivei1 sc
|105
|California Democratic chair race angers 'Bernie...
|Sun
|kuda
|8
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Sun
|Proud Deplorable
|2
|Lawyer: Facebook abuser doesn't deserve prison (Mar '11)
|Sun
|RiccardoFire
|4
|sexting / nudes / swap
|Sat
|k5emily-kikme
|1
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Sat
|JTTF
|7,098
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC