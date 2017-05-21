New Title for Sacramentoa s 2015 Train Hero a " Graduate
A Sacramento-area man credited with helping prevent an armed attack on a French train is celebrating his college graduation - a year late, owing to all the attention that followed the 2015 train crisis. The Sacramento Bee reported family and friends were there to cheer 24-year-old Anthony Sadler at Saturday's graduation at Sacramento State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Facebook (or) Rippln...which do you prefer? (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|RiccardoFire
|6
|Lawyer: Facebook abuser doesn't deserve prison (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|RiccardoFire
|4
|California Democratic chair race angers 'Bernie...
|1 hr
|anonymous
|6
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|7 hr
|Logan_Miller98
|102
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|20 hr
|Solarman
|1
|sexting / nudes / swap
|21 hr
|k5emily-kikme
|1
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|22 hr
|JTTF
|7,098
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC