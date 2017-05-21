New Title for Sacramentoa s 2015 Trai...

New Title for Sacramentoa s 2015 Train Hero a " Graduate

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A Sacramento-area man credited with helping prevent an armed attack on a French train is celebrating his college graduation - a year late, owing to all the attention that followed the 2015 train crisis. The Sacramento Bee reported family and friends were there to cheer 24-year-old Anthony Sadler at Saturday's graduation at Sacramento State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Facebook (or) Rippln...which do you prefer? (Apr '13) 1 hr RiccardoFire 6
News Lawyer: Facebook abuser doesn't deserve prison (Mar '11) 1 hr RiccardoFire 4
News California Democratic chair race angers 'Bernie... 1 hr anonymous 6
Dirty Snapchat usernames 7 hr Logan_Miller98 102
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 20 hr Solarman 1
sexting / nudes / swap 21 hr k5emily-kikme 1
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 22 hr JTTF 7,098
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,820 • Total comments across all topics: 281,181,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC