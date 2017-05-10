Napolitanoa s office probed by UC reg...

Napolitanoa s office probed by UC regents

Amid growing outcry over a scathing state audit, the University of California regents have agreed to hire an independent consultant to review whether UC President Janet Napolitano's office interfered with confidential surveys that the auditor sent to the university's campuses. “I welcome quick action,” Napolitano said during the special meeting on Thursday, which was quickly scheduled this week as lawmakers in Sacramento sharpened their criticism of the president's office, with one even calling for her resignation.

