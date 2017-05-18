Nacho Cheese From Sacramento Gas Station Sends Five To Hospital With Botulism
Lavinia Kelly remains on a ventilator in intensive care in Sacramento after being sickened at an area gas station. Photo: GoFundMe A terrible story out of Sacramento: Five people, including a 33-year-old mother of three, have been hospitalized with botulism - poisoning from botulinum bacteria - after eating nacho cheese sauce from a gas station deli area several weeks ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|4 hr
|Jds_00
|95
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|21 hr
|Curious
|7,097
|sexting / nudes / swap
|Wed
|Riccardo Fire
|2
|Heidi Pies Sacramento (Feb '13)
|Wed
|Riccardo Fire
|5
|How to Transfer Data from Android to iPhone
|Wed
|rachelhot
|2
|How to Transfer Contacts from Old Android to Sa...
|Tue
|rachelhot
|1
|Looking for Babysitter in SA
|May 16
|JSR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC