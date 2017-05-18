Nacho Cheese From Sacramento Gas Station Sends Five To Hospital With Botulism

Lavinia Kelly remains on a ventilator in intensive care in Sacramento after being sickened at an area gas station. Photo: GoFundMe A terrible story out of Sacramento: Five people, including a 33-year-old mother of three, have been hospitalized with botulism - poisoning from botulinum bacteria - after eating nacho cheese sauce from a gas station deli area several weeks ago.

