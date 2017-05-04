Mom attacked, Rattlesnake bite, Gas tax; KCRA Today May 5, 2017
A south Sacramento woman is holding her baby a little closer after she said three men approached her and tried to kidnap her and her 18-month-old daughter. Alexa Vaughan said she was walking home from a nearby convince store when the men started "hollering" at her shortly after 11 a.m. Monday near 15th Avenue and Nichols Avenue.
