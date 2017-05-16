Mistrial in pie attack against ex-Sac...

Mistrial in pie attack against ex-Sacramento mayor

A Northern California judge on Monday declared a mistrial in the trial against a man charged last year with hitting Sacramento, California, Mayor Kevin Johnson in the face with a coconut cream pie. The Sacramento Bee reports it was unclear whether the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office will retry the case against activist Sean Thompson.

