Missing Northern California student A...

Missing Northern California student Aly Yeoman found dead

12 hrs ago

Authorities say a body found in the Feather River in Northern California is a that of missing 20-year-old college student. KCRA reports a fisherman found the body Sunday afternoon near Live Oak, about 50 miles north of Sacramento.

