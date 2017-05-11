May 11: Nacho cheese to blame for rare botulism outbreak at Sacramento area gas station
Nacho cheese sauce is the likely culprit in a botulism outbreak that has sickened at least five people who visited a Walnut Grove gas station. On Wednesday, Sacramento County Public Health officials pinpointed the source of the botulism outbreak as "prepared food, particularly nacho cheese sauce" from Valley Oak Food and Fuel gas station in the Delta.
