Marching for stroke awareness in San Jose

Tiana Lara, who last her mother last year after she suffered a stroke, pushes her daughter Emery, 1, in the Stroke Awareness Foundation Walk. San Jose >> Before Chuck Toeniskoetter helped launch stroke centers at every hospital in Santa Clara County and beyond, before he helped create a free stroke App to aid frantic victims, and long before Sunday's spirited fundraising walk around the Municipal Rose Garden, the prominent San Jose developer thought he was going to die.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.