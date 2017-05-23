Man dies after being sickened in appa...

Man dies after being sickened in apparent botulism outbreak

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

A botulism outbreak linked to contaminated nacho-cheese dip sold at a Northern California gas station has killed one man and left at least nine other people hospitalized, health officials said. On Monday, Matt Conens, a spokesman for the California Department of Public Health, declined to release further information on the death, the condition of the other victims, or the status and extent of the investigation into the weeks-old outbreak.

