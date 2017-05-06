Man Arrested After 5-Hour Standoff with Sacramento Police
A man is in police custody after a five-hour long standoff with Sacramento police near Del Paso Boulevard and Fairfield Street. The incident began near Arden and Rio Linda when officers noticed a suspicious vehicle.
