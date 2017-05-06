Man Arrested After 5-Hour Standoff wi...

Man Arrested After 5-Hour Standoff with Sacramento Police

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A man is in police custody after a five-hour long standoff with Sacramento police near Del Paso Boulevard and Fairfield Street. The incident began near Arden and Rio Linda when officers noticed a suspicious vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty Snapchat usernames 11 min Sarah 65
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento 26 min Well Well 4
News Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi... 5 hr Sedgewick P Hunsa... 10
News Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ... 19 hr Solarman 4
How to Transfer WhatsApp Messages between Andro... May 4 rachelhot 1
How to Transfer Data from Android to Android May 3 rachelhot 1
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) May 3 Rick Fire 49
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,351 • Total comments across all topics: 280,826,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC