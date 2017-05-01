Machete-Wielding CA Homeowner Chases ...

Machete-Wielding CA Homeowner Chases Down Arson Suspect

May 01--Police arrested a man Monday morning who reportedly tried to torch a South Sacramento home and was chased down by the homeowner with a machete. The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a neighbor's 911 call for a structure fire at Majorca Circle in the Valley Hi neighborhood about 1:45 a.m. Monday.

