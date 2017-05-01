Machete-Wielding CA Homeowner Chases Down Arson Suspect
May 01--Police arrested a man Monday morning who reportedly tried to torch a South Sacramento home and was chased down by the homeowner with a machete. The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a neighbor's 911 call for a structure fire at Majorca Circle in the Valley Hi neighborhood about 1:45 a.m. Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|1 hr
|No Chance For Rap...
|3
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|2 hr
|James
|53
|Time for Californian's to tar and feather the l...
|2 hr
|Sedgewick P Hunsa...
|17
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|Mon
|ChitlinDeLuxe
|2
|A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|ChitlinDeLuxe
|36
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|Apr 30
|God Guns and America
|59
|Trump to Give Coast Cities to Russia
|Apr 30
|Fucisil
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC