Letter: I didna t vote for a gas tax, so why do I have to pay?

I could be wrong, but don't we have a recent law here in California requiring no increase in tax unless approved by the electorate? Why doesn't the governor reroute the train to nowhere money into road repair? It's time we recognized that the California government is corrupt and glutted at the feeding trough. We have no right to complain about the national debt unless we get a grip on the necks of the bozos in Sacramento.

