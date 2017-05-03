Legislation introduced to address Wells Fargo scandal
SACRAMENTO >> A bill to protect victims of mass fraud and identity theft cleared a key vote today in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. The bill was introduced in response to the recent Wells Fargo scandal where millions of accounts were fraudulently opened without consent, using consumer's personal information from existing accounts.
