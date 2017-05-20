Keynote Speaker at California Democra...

Keynote Speaker at California Democratic Convention: Let Investigation Run its Course

17 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

California Democrat and the party's most senior member on the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, spoke to a crowd of about 800 Democrats at the convention center in downtown Sacramento Saturday evening. Schiff, who represents California's 28th District, spoke for 25 minutes, spending the later half of his speech condemning President Donald Trump.

Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

