Judge Declares Mistrial in Pieing of Former Sacramento Mayor

A Sacramento County judge has declared a mistrial in the 2016 case of a man shoving a pie into then-Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson's face. Sean Thompson admitted to shoving a coconut cream pie into Johnson's face last September at a Seeds of Hope dinner event.

