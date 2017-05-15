Judge Declares Mistrial in Pieing of Former Sacramento Mayor
A Sacramento County judge has declared a mistrial in the 2016 case of a man shoving a pie into then-Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson's face. Sean Thompson admitted to shoving a coconut cream pie into Johnson's face last September at a Seeds of Hope dinner event.
