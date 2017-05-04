John F. Kennedy High School Employee Investigated After Allegations...
Inside a high school filled with hundreds of people, there's a notable absence. A friendly face according to students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|4 hr
|roy_1113
|60
|Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ...
|6 hr
|Solarman
|4
|Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi...
|Thu
|JUST SAY DUH
|9
|How to Transfer WhatsApp Messages between Andro...
|Thu
|rachelhot
|1
|How to Transfer Data from Android to Android
|Wed
|rachelhot
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Wed
|Rick Fire
|49
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 3
|No Chance For Rap...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC