Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliber...

Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate of Man Who Shoved a Pie in Kevin Johnsona s Face

There are 1 comment on the KTXL-TV Sacramento story from 15 hrs ago, titled Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate of Man Who Shoved a Pie in Kevin Johnsona s Face. In it, KTXL-TV Sacramento reports that:

A Sacramento County jury has been deliberating the fate of a man who put a pie in the face of Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson for two days. "We're going into more 40 or 50 hours since the jury has had the case," defense attorney Claire White said Thursday.

cbo

Sacramento, CA

#1 21 hrs ago
Assault or prank?

Felony or misdemeanor?
