Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate of Man Who Shoved a Pie in Kevin Johnsona s Face
There are 1 comment on the KTXL-TV Sacramento story from 15 hrs ago, titled Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate of Man Who Shoved a Pie in Kevin Johnsona s Face. In it, KTXL-TV Sacramento reports that:
A Sacramento County jury has been deliberating the fate of a man who put a pie in the face of Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson for two days. "We're going into more 40 or 50 hours since the jury has had the case," defense attorney Claire White said Thursday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
|
#1 21 hrs ago
Assault or prank?
Felony or misdemeanor?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pain relief meds, Special K and More..!!!
|2 hr
|Moe
|2
|Where to find cocaine in Sacramento
|10 hr
|tony
|29
|Samsung Galaxy S7 Data Recovery with Broken Screen
|18 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|Thu
|Moe
|75
|Do you think Scott Peterson got a fair trial? (Jul '12)
|Thu
|Thug Buster
|78
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages on Samsung...
|Wed
|rachelhot
|1
|Review: Empire Electric Equipment Corporation
|May 10
|Tom Rossi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC