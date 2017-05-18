In-home, long-term care a " the fight...

In-home, long-term care a " the fight for dignity, choice and independence: Cheryl Brown

One thousand people a day turn 65 years old - that will be the case for at least the next three years and nearly 70 percent of those over 65 will need long-term care services in the future. California's system of long-term care programs and services for older adults and the disabled is broken.

