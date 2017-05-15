Hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar sets San Jose, Sacramento dates

APRIL 16: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. The hip-hop superstar performs Aug. 12 at SAP Center in San Jose and Aug. 13 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.