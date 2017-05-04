Hikers beware! It's rattlesnake season
With the increased rain we've had this year, rattlesnake populations are expected to rise, and with it the risks of bites. Fresno Chaffee Zoo Curator of Reptiles Mark Halvorsen talks about precautions to take while hiking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|20 min
|fckitten
|54
|Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi...
|5 hr
|JUST SAY DUH
|9
|How to Transfer WhatsApp Messages between Andro...
|12 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|How to Transfer Data from Android to Android
|19 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|21 hr
|Rick Fire
|49
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|Wed
|No Chance For Rap...
|3
|Time for Californian's to tar and feather the l...
|Wed
|Sedgewick P Hunsa...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC