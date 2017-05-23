Healthy California Act annual price tag: $400 billion a " or less

SACRAMENTO >> The annual price tag for California's proposed universal single-payer health care system would be a staggering $400 billion, according to a state Senate Appropriations Committee report released Monday. While existing federal, state and local funding would amount to about $200 billion to offset part of the total cost, the report said, Californians would be on the hook for around $200 billion in additional tax revenues to make up the balance.

