Healthy California Act annual price t...

Healthy California Act annual price tag: $400 billion a " or less

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

SACRAMENTO >> The annual price tag for California's proposed universal single-payer health care system would be a staggering $400 billion, according to a state Senate Appropriations Committee report released Monday. While existing federal, state and local funding would amount to about $200 billion to offset part of the total cost, the report said, Californians would be on the hook for around $200 billion in additional tax revenues to make up the balance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08) 1 hr Rumsailor 34
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 2 hr Horace Schmitz 11
Five Thugs Rob Mall Jewelry Store Then Get Caught 2 hr Thug Buster 8
Dirty Snapchat usernames (Nov '16) 4 hr Claude De Gallo 107
How to Transfer Contacts from Old Android to Sa... 22 hr Cassatty 2
How to Recover Lost Files on Galaxy S8 23 hr Cassatty 3
How to Recover Deleted Text Messages on Samsung... 23 hr Cassatty 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,961 • Total comments across all topics: 281,258,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC